Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Still Going Strong After Coachella Reunion

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are definitely giving their relationship a real second chance ... because they're still going strong after making out at Coachella.

Shawn and Camila were out for a coffee date Tuesday in New York City, holding hands and looking super happy as they strolled around the Big Apple.

The rendezvous comes a little over a month after we last saw Shawn and Camila together ... when they were holding hands in Santa Monica on the heels of their music festival hookup.

Remember ... Shawn and Camila started dating back in 2019 and they stuck together through the pandemic, even quarantining together.

But, they broke up in November 2021, and there were plenty of rumors -- and some photos -- suggesting Shawn was moving on ... potentially with his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda.

That is until last month when the exes met up at Coachella and ended up kissing, hugging, and dancing in the desert.

BTW, Dr. Miranda had a front-row seat for the couple's Coachella PDA ... so, that rumor looks like it was empty calories.