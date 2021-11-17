Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Announce Split

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are no longer a couple ... they just announced their breakup.

The singers made a coordinated announcement Wednesday on their Instagram stories ... saying they have "decided to end our romantic relationship."

Camila and Shawn add ... "Our love for another as humans is stronger than ever ❤️ we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends."

So it sounds like it's just the end of the road romantically because they say ... "we so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward ❤️❤️❤️."

We got Camila out earlier in the day at LA Horse Rentals and our photog asked how things were going with Shawn ... but she didn't feel like talking ... and now it's no wonder why.

As you know ... Camila and Shawn started dating back in July 2019, right around the time they dropped the music video for their song together, "Señorita."