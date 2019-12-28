Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Making Out in Toronto Restaurant
12/28/2019 7:01 AM PT
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes are closing out their 2019 Extreme PDA World Tour in grand fashion.
Camila and Shawn hit up Chubby's Jamaican kitchen in Toronto Friday night, and they couldn't keep their hands or lips off each other. It's clearly super cold up there, because they really bundled up before leaving the restaurant at around 9 PM.
They stayed for more than 2 hours ... drinking red wine and eating big, green salads.
Lots of people questioned if this was a real relationship or just a promotion for their song, "Senorita." Camila and Shawn actually leaned into the conspiracy theory by posting this video of a super-awkward kiss.
But, here's the thing. It was a viable theory when the song debuted, but it came out back in July and it's now #21 so the song isn't really in the picture anymore.
