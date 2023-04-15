Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Reunite at Coachella

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello Reunite at Coachella!!!

4/15/2023 1:45 AM PT
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes reunited with his old flame at Coachella ... one Camila Cabello.

We haven't seen them together since their split more than a year ago, and not much is known about what was behind the breakup, but here they were Friday, chatting it up in a clip posted by KIIS FM on Twitter.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
The couple, who broke up in November 2021, seemed pretty chill with each other ... she says something to Shawn and he responds with drink in hand.

They both looked great ... Camila wore a white bustier top and Shawn was rocking a tee with a bandana.

Now here's the thing .... the woman lots of folks think Shawn is dating was nearby -- 51-year-old Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. They've been together A LOT in recent months, so there's definitely smoke. She's his chiropractor, but it looks much more than professional.

shawn mendes Jocelyne Miranda
Love the Coachella drama!!!

