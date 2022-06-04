Camila Cabello Wears Skimpy Two-Piece Bikini During Italian Vacation

Camila Cabello is doing her European vacation right -- the sun's out, as are her buns ... and she couldn't look any better in that combo.

The singer's been in Italy these past several days, enjoying a little R&R off of the Amalfi Coast with what seems to be her family. During a boat ride this past week, she busted out a bright orange 2-piece bikini and showed off her rockin' bod while on the high seas.

Of course, she's stunning ... and it's good to see she's totally comfortable in her own skin -- this after she opened up about being self-conscious at times with paps crawling around.

You might recall ... CC revealed she has, in the past, been overly concerned with other people's views and comments on her body -- adopting their way of thinking instead of just accepting herself as she was. Since then, she's done a 180 ... and wears whatever she likes.

Well, for what it's worth ... we like what she's wearing too, because she's quite radiant here.