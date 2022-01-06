Shawn Mendes Hits the Beach in Miami After Split with Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes The Single Life is Rock Hard
1/6/2022 8:50 AM PT
Shawn Mendes is a couple months single -- which may have opened up more time in his schedule to hit the gym -- as evidenced in new pics of the singer on the beach.
Shawn hit the sand in Miami Wednesday -- soaking up the sun, waves and some screen-time on his phone. Shawn looked somber, but hard to imagine he'd be sad taking in the beautiful views.
While he mostly appeared to be solo, at one point a few fans stopped by to chat with the singer.
It was back in November when Shawn and then-girlfriend Camila Cabello announced they were ending their relationship. In a statement, the two said, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever."
They continued, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward."