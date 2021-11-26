Camila Cabello Hollywood Hills Home in Escrow

Camila Cabello is single and ready to mingle ... somewhere outside the Hollywood Hills -- she's found a buyer for her beautiful estate above the Sunset Strip.

The "Havana" singer was asking $3,950,000 for her 4-bedroom pad. She has accepted the initial offer, but the deal still has some contingencies, so it's not exactly a total lock ... at least not yet anyway, but it's on track to closing.

Camila's soon-to-be-former place is 3,570 square feet ... and comes decked out with a saltwater swimming pool, BBQ area, fire pit and a state-of-the-art recording studio with a professional vocal booth.

If the new owner doesn't sing already, they've got all the tools to learn.

The master suite has a fireplace and walk-in closet ... and the gourmet kitchen is outfitted with stone counters, a breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances. There's also a laundry room and a 2-car garage.

Camila put the home on the market earlier this month, right before she and Shawn Mendes announced their split.