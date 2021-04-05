Shawn Mendes' G-Wagon Found and Returned, But No Arrests Yet

Shawn Mendes is reunited with his baby, and we don't mean Camila Cabello -- his luxury SUV is back at home, but cops are still searching for whoever jacked it.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the singer's stolen G-Wagon was recovered earlier this week in Bev Hills, and was returned to him in surprisingly good condition considering the circumstances.

We're told the vehicle was found parked on a residential street -- neither trashed nor thrashed -- and once cops ran the plates, they confirmed it was Shawn's.

We broke the story ... Shawn and Camila were at home last week in L.A. when suspects broke a window and entered the place. They took off quickly when they realized the couple was there, but not before snagging Shawn's keys and fleeing in his SUV.