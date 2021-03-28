Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello's Home Broken Into, His G-Wagon Stolen

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello got quite a scare this week when their place was broken into, but even worse ... cops say Shawn's now down one G-Wagon.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... the singers were home together in L.A. when the suspects broke in through a window. We're told the perps made a pretty quick exit when they realized the couple was home ... but not before grabbing the keys to Shawn's ride.

Our sources say police were called and rushed to the house, but it was too late ... the suspects had already taken off in his Mercedes SUV.

We're told so far no arrests have been made, but LAPD is still investigating.