Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Dad Spend Quality Time

Shawn Mendes Scores Points with Camila's Dad ... Building Basketball Hoop
4/9/2020 8:31 AM PT
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's dad are bonding over a ring ... in the driveway, that is.
Shawn and Camila's dad, Alejandro, spent some QT Wednesday in Miami building a basketball hoop. Shawn handles the task shirtless and barefoot -- the way his fans, and probably Camila, like him.
Mr. singer-songwriter looked every bit the handyman, too. No sign of Camila around, but we know she was close. The couple's been in quarantine together -- as we saw during the iHeart Living Room Concert last week.
The couple also surprised a bunch of kids at Children's National Hospital in D.C. ... singing to them and answering their questions -- that was all before quarantines, of course.
The Children's National Hospital posted the video on its Instagram and captioned it, "Just when the kids thought their video call with @Camila_Cabello couldn't get any better, @ShawnMendes enters the chat. Thank you both for hanging out and pulling off this surprise."
