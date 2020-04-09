Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's Dad Spend Quality Time

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello's dad are bonding over a ring ... in the driveway, that is.

Shawn and Camila's dad, Alejandro, spent some QT Wednesday in Miami building a basketball hoop. Shawn handles the task shirtless and barefoot -- the way his fans, and probably Camila, like him.

Mr. singer-songwriter looked every bit the handyman, too. No sign of Camila around, but we know she was close. The couple's been in quarantine together -- as we saw during the iHeart Living Room Concert last week.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The couple also surprised a bunch of kids at Children's National Hospital in D.C. ... singing to them and answering their questions -- that was all before quarantines, of course.