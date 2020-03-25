Musicians Make Most Of Social Distancing with Quarantunes

Musicians are creative by nature ... so it should come as no surprise the creative ways they're getting by during this new era of social distancing.

DJ Pauly D, Katherine McPhee and Tyler, the Creator are just some of the artists using their quarantine time to hone their musical talent while letting fans into their houses to watch via social media.

Seriously, they're all doing it. From Miguel, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes to country star Chris Pasley, John Legend and Chris Martin. Then, of course, there's DJ D-Nice.

Dude's been KILLING it with hosting virtual dance parties ... dubbed #ClubQuarantine on his Instagram Live. Catchy, for sure.

As we reported ... more than 100k people showed up to his sesh and turned up over the weekend ... from Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden and Michelle Obama to Rihanna, Janet Jackson and Dwyane Wade.

DJ D-Nice popped up again the next day and it drew tons of famous faces handles -- Mariah Carey, Spike Lee, Brandy, Quincy Jones, Timbaland, Usher, Questlove, Jadakiss, Raekwon and many more.