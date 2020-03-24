Celebrities are coming together and sending a unified message amid the coronavirus pandemic ... staying home to prevent the spread of the virus and protecting their loved ones and folks who are at risk.

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood are making #IStayHomeFor go viral ... with Elton John, Demi Lovato, David Beckham, Mariah Carey, Kevin Bacon and Bebe Rexha telling you who they're looking out for by self-isolating.

As you know ... folks everywhere are being told to stay home to flatten the curve and slow the spread by practicing social distancing.