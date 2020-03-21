Celebrity Messy Room Selfies -- Time For Spring Cleaning!

Just because these folks are famous doesn't mean they're organized ... and you're about to get an inside look into some of these celeb messes!

With everyone hanging around their homes -- and doing some serious social distancing -- it seems like the right time for everyone to get into the spring cleaning spirit.

We're here to get you pumped up and ready to get organizing ... And just know that you're not the only one in need of some tidying! Take a look through our gallery of celebrity messy room selfies, and see for yourself just how clustered these stars can be!