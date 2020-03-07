'Love Is Blind' Cast Hot Bods -- Guess Who!
'Love Is Blind' Cast Hot Shots Guess Who!
3/7/2020 12:15 AM PT
Love may be blind ... but that shouldn't stop you from falling for these binge-worthy bods!
Through lots of laughter and tears, the contestants on Netflix's new hit reality show 'Love Is Blind' get engaged and married to someone they have never even seen, and now it is your turn to guess the mystery face behind these cast member candids!
Take a chance with this gallery of cast hot shots and see if you find that spark with a sexy star so that when asked, "Do you know which cast member this is?" ... it makes you say "I do!"
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.