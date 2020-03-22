DJ D-Nice Hosts Another Virtual Dance Party, Celebs Tune In

Breaking News

It's that time of the day again -- DJ D-Nice's virtual dance party is once again in full swing ... and the celebs who've already dropped in are quite the eclectic bunch.

The renowned disk jockey is hosting another night of #ClubQuarantine on his Instagram Live right now ... and the groovy tunes are already drawing famous faces handles from Mariah Carey, Spike Lee, Donnie Wahlberg, Brandy, Quincy Jones, Timbaland, Tyson Beckford DJ Pooh, Usher, Questlove, Jadakiss, Raekwon and many, many more who are listening.

These "parties" have become the biggest thing on the Internet over the past 48 hours -- with D-Nice slapping old funk tunes from his deep crate of music. Looks like he's doing it from his own home, and stars seem to be digging it ... judging by the comments of love.

On Saturday, celebs like Rihanna, Oprah, Michelle Obama ... and even Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden. Looks like just as many people will be tuning in for a second go-around.