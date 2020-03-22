NPR's Ira Glass Records 'This American Life' From Inside His Closet

NPR's Ira Glass is keeping his weekly syndicated show going strong ... from the confines of his own closet.

The longtime radio host -- who runs "This American Life" out of Chicago -- posted a photo Sunday showing himself doing some narration for this week's program. He wrote, "Recording this week’s show (well, I closed the closet doors while I read my narration)."

Looks like he's taking the gig seriously even from home -- Ira was suited and booted from head to ... well, not so much toe. He was actually barefoot from the closet. Home is home, after all.