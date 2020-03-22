Rita Wilson Raps Naughty By Nature's 'Hip Hop Hooray' in Quarantine

Play video content

Rita Wilson's killing time under quarantine with a little old school hip-hop -- and she apparently knows one of its gems by heart ... down to a freakin' tee!

The actress posted an awesome video over the weekend showing herself at her home in Australia -- this after she and her hubby, Tom Hanks, were recently released from a hospital there after testing positive for coronavirus. She's doing well, it seems ... well enough to spit bar for bar with the likes of Naughty By Nature.

In her home movie, Rita raps along to the group's cult classic hit, "Hip Hop Hooray," which if you're familiar with ... you know it's a down and dirty lyrical rhyme fest -- '90s style, baby.

Her attached caption is pretty on point with the content -- RW writes, "Quarantine Stir Crazy. See it to believe it." Very true ... 'cause her rap skills are unbelievable.

Now, we know what you're thinking ... any language in there she might wanna avoid? Nope! 'HHH' is mostly foul language-free (aside from one "s***," which Rita does drop) ... so it's all kosher as far as we can tell. Just good old wholesome social distance fun.