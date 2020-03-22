Neil Diamond Changes Words To 'Sweet Caroline' for Coronavirus

Play video content

Neil Diamond is awesome ... ba ba ba!!!

The Kennedy Center honoree just posted a home video version of perhaps his most popular song -- "Sweet Caroline" -- with a lyric change to reflect what we're all going through.

Instead of "Hands, touching hands," it goes, "Hands, washing hands."

But, wait ... there's more. Remember the lyric, "Touchin' Me, Touchin' You" ... well, it's now adjusted to "Don't touch me, I won't touch you."

Ba ba ba!!!

Lots of artists are pitching in to relieve the boredom everyone's experiencing in the wake of this craziness. In Neil's case, he actually did it and at the same time restated some important -- dare we say lifesaving -- tips.