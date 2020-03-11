Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Test Positive For Coronavirus

Breaking News TMZ.com

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson -- who were filming an Elvis Presley movie down in Australia -- have just tested positive for the coronavirus ... TMZ has confirmed.

Tom's reps tell us he and Rita got tested for the deadly virus after feeling like they had a cold -- he says they felt extra tired and had some body aches -- and the results came back positive.

According to Tom, Rita also had some chills that came and went, as well as slight fevers.

Now, Tom says he will follow protocols put in place by medical officials and the rest of his family will also be tested for the virus. Tom says he will be observed and isolated for as long as required for public health and safety.