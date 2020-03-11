Jazz/Thunder Game Postponed After Rudy Gobert Illness, Cops Shut Down Arena

Breaking News

The OKC Thunder vs. Utah Jazz game has been officially postponed after the match-up was allegedly delayed over Rudy Gobert's illness ... and the scene is straight-up bizarre.

The players were seconds from tip-off at Chesapeake Energy Arena in OKC on Wednesday ... when the refs quickly sent everyone back to their locker rooms.

The fans were left waiting for an explanation for the delay -- the Thunder broadcast claimed it was due to Gobert's health status and the officials were waiting for the go-ahead to play.

Thunder and Jazz both head to locker rooms as refs reportedly await confirmation from the league to start the game. pic.twitter.com/aJk6CK5QzK — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 12, 2020 @BleacherReport

But that didn't happen ... as the PA announcer officially told the fans to head home "due to unforeseen circumstances" ... adding "we are all safe."

The fans were audibly upset ... booing at the announcement.

The NBA has been working like crazy to keep its players safe during the Coronavirus scare ... even banning the media from the locker rooms and creating barriers for practice interviews.

It's worth noting -- Gobert (who was listed as questionable due to illness for Wednesday's game) completely disregarded the league's set-up and touched every reporter's recorders at practice just 2 days ago.