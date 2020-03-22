Idris Elba's Wife Tells Oprah She Tested Positive for Coronavirus with No Symptoms

Play video content Breaking News Oprah Magazine

Idris Elba's wife just told Oprah she tested positive for the coronavirus, and it raises the issue that people are talking about from The White House to Hollywood -- how are these tests being distributed?

Sabrina Dhowre told Oprah she's been by Idris' side the whole time, and that's not going to change. She said it's a wife's instinct to be with her husband when he's down, and that's just what she did.

Sabrina says she doesn't have any symptoms ... nevertheless, she got the test.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the leading infectious disease specialist on The White House Coronavirus Task Force, urged people as late as Saturday not to get tested if they are asymptomatic.

It's unclear how celebrities and professional athletes are getting hold of these tests, but clearly they are.