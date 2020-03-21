Drake Tests Negative for Coronavirus

Play video content

Drake is breathing a sigh of relief -- a BIG sigh of relief -- after his coronavirus test came back negative.

Drake took to Instagram with his pops, Dennis Graham, to deliver the news. Drake was understandably overjoyed.

As we reported, Drake came in close contact with Kevin Durant, who has since tested positive for the virus.

Drake is on the list of asymptomatic celebs who somehow got the test, despite the fact that many have found it next to impossible to get one when they don't show symptoms, and often, even when they do.