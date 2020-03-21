Howie Mandel Ventures Out with 'Do Not Disturb' Hat During Coronavirus Pandemic

Howie Mandel has a warning for anyone even thinking of interacting with him ... and all you need to do to heed the warning is take a hard look at his noggin.

The famed "AGT" germophobe took a stroll Friday with the words "Do Not Disturb" emblazoned on his hat.

Howie's gotta be having a hard time dealing with the coronavirus pandemic ... for decades he's had blinding fear of contracting illnesses .... some of that fear was phantom, but this is starkly real.

You'll recall, we got Howie out a week ago -- before "AGT" was shut down -- and he wasn't taking any chances. There's a good reason, too -- his fellow-"AGT" judge Heidi Klum took ill on the set and went home. Last we heard she hadn't gotten results from her coronavirus test.