Heidi Klum and Husband Have Coronavirus Jitters

Heidi Klum is waiting to hear is she's infected with the coronavirus after falling ill earlier in the week, and now her husband has developed symptoms as well.

Heidi posted this video, showing her on one side of a pane of glass and musician Tom Kaulitz on the other. She said, "Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our coronavirus tests."

She says they were able to get tested Saturday.

TMZ broke the story ... Heidi showed up at 'AGT' Wednesday but almost immediately left before going on stage because she was feeling sick.

Heidi now says of her husband, whom she married last year, "As much as I want to embrace him and kiss him, it is more important to do the right thing and not spread further."