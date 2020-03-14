Donald Trump Tested for Coronavirus, But Still Shaking Hands

Play video content Breaking News FOX

Donald Trump finally, if not belatedly, took a coronavirus test ... but he can't shake the habit of shaking hands.

Trump took the podium Saturday in the White House Press Room and announced he took the test Friday night. Thing is ... he says he took it NOT to find out if he has the virus but because the media has been on his butt to take the test. He says the results should come in soon -- a couple days -- but he took his temperature today and he's not running a fever.

A reporter asked him about sending "mixed messages" by still shaking hands -- something he did a lot Friday at a Rose Garden news conference. It's a little hard to follow, because on the one hand he says he never liked shaking hands and resisted it, and on the other hand he says it's a hard habit to break.