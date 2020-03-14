Coronavirus Triggers Millions Spent in Bunkers, Air Filtration Systems
Coronavirus Peeps Locking Up Bunkers, Air Filtration Systems ... They're Dropping Million$$$!!!
3/14/2020 1:00 AM PT
The coronavirus has triggered the panicked to seek underground shelter and ride out the global pandemic ... but that -- plus the air they breathe -- may cost them MILLIONS.
TMZ spoke with some of the best bunker retailers in the biz, and they tell us business is usually slow this time a year but the coronavirus has business booming.
The folks over at Rising S -- their glitzy shelters range from 50k to a million bucks -- tell TMZ in just the last couple of weeks, they've had around 1,000 inquiries, with a bunch that resulted in sales for their super-custom underground shelters. Specifically, we're told Rising S was asked if their unique safe space can protect them from the ever-spreading coronavirus. The short answer? To a degree.
We're told Rising S -- whose backlog increased exponentially from 2 weeks to 2 months in the wake of the exploding crisis -- can supply, at an extra cost, non-perishable food and medical supplies. And, for those who plunk down a pretty penny, there are free perks -- customers will get a 5-gallon hand sanitizer (made by Rising S), masks, rubber gloves and bleach.
One of the most insane and lucrative purchase orders Rising S has recently received actually came from Japan ... when a customer bought around 1,000 air filtration systems 2 weeks ago for a whopping price tag of $3 million. But, most of Rising S's customers are in the U.S.
Over at Vivos Underground Survival Shelters, reps tell TMZ ... sales at the moment are up over 400%. Much so ... we're told potential customers are visiting Vivos Underground Survival Shelter's site in South Dakota and leasing bunkers.
We're told some have specifically asked if they can rent a bunker for 6 months ... in hopes that's all the time they'll need before this global medical crisis finally subsides.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.