President Trump Declares Coronavirus A National Emergency

Play video content Breaking News

President Trump has declared coronavirus a "National Emergency" and says his administration is doing everything they can to get it under control.

Trump, joined by VP Pence and other health officials, held a presser at The White House Friday to update the public on the disease. In declaring the situation a "National Emergency" Trump says $50 billion will be allocated to testing, treatment and getting it under control.

Trump also announced he was waiving interest on federal student loans until further notice.

Google has joined the fight as well, the company has more than one thousand engineers working on a coronavirus website to help people find testing centers and take preventative measures.

Of course, Trump's announcement came with a couple digs ... most notably, one at Obamacare. In announcing the Google partnership, he said the website would be completed quickly, unlike websites in the past. Obamacare's launch was full of issues.

There was also a point where Trump shook the hands of those around, but Bruce Greenstein of LHC Group knew better, opting for an elbow bump instead.