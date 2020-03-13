Felicity Huffman Stocks Up On Hair Color Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Exclusive SplashNews.com

Felicity Huffman is scoffing at folks wiping out toilet paper from the shelves ... she's got other must-haves amid coronavirus panic, and they're all about keeping up appearances.

The actress braved the rain in Los Angeles Friday and ventured out to her local pharmacy to stock up on the goods ... in her case, boxes and boxes of hair color.

Seriously, she's got quite the haul ... and one of those endless pharmacy receipts. Why are those things so freakin' long again?!?

Amid the pandemic panic, folks are cleaning stores outta non-perishables and toiletries ... but it looks like Felicity might'a just wiped out the hair care aisle.

Felicity's not wearing a face mask like when we saw hear earlier this year at the airport ... but the coronavirus scare has got her protecting her hands under some gloves. Smart move.