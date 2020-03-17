Naked Cowboy Busks on Empty Streets with Face Mask

Mega

New York City's famous half-naked cowboy just got himself some new coverage that is very timely -- although his decision to hit the streets really isn't.

The Times Square street performer -- who's well known in the Big Apple and a regular staple for tourists -- was seen out Tuesday wearing a face mask in addition to his usual get-up (tighty-whities, 10-gallon hat, boots and guitar). So, not a huge change, to be real.

He was out there doing his shtick, and while we can appreciate the effort for social commentary ... it doesn't look like there were very many souls around to bask in its glory.

Shutterstock Premier

Frankly, New York City -- along with several other big cities across the country -- is by and large a ghost town these days amid the coronavirus outbreak ... which is forcing governments to mandate lockdowns and self-quarantining. Not cowboy, though ... he's still going strong, it seems.