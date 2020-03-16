Heidi Klum's Husband Goes Shopping After Being Tested For Coronavirus

Backgrid

Heidi Klum's husband is rolling the dice ... because he decided to venture out into some busy public spaces while awaiting the results of his coronavirus test!!!

Heidi's hubby, Tom Kaulitz, went shopping for groceries Sunday with his brother, Bill Kaulitz, at the super-popular Los Angeles supermarket, Erewhon Market ... this after falling ill and getting tested for the deadly virus.

Tom and Bill wore face masks and gloves during their grocery run ... but masks and gloves aren't a steel curtain.

Heidi says ... "Like many of you, I also have been sick all week and, unfortunately, my husband who returned from his tour a couple of days ago is also feeling ill. To be safe, we are staying apart until we get the results of our coronavirus tests.”

