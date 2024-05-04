Lovers and Friends Festival Canceled Due to Severe Weather in Las Vegas

The shocking announcement came late Friday night, less than 24 hours before the all-day, outdoor festival was supposed to begin at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Event organizers said they were expecting a windy day and prepared for it, but then the National Weather Service issued a High Wind Warning.

With the expectation of 30-35 mph sustained winds and wind gusts over 60 mph ... they decided to cancel the highly-anticipated concert, calling it the "safest decision for our fans, artists and staff."

The 11th-hour cancelation means ... not only are most of the artists already in Vegas, but thousands of fans -- plus, many more who were already at airports on Friday night and Saturday morning about to board flights when the news came down.

The bad news for all involved is it's gonna be a bitch -- if not flat-out impossible -- to reschedule, and keep all the same artists on the bill. For now, they're not even talking about rescheduling, but all ticketholders are supposed to get a full refund within 30 days.

That's their ticket price, but lots of fans will be screwed on their airfare and hotel costs.