Texas Solar Eclipse Festival Canceled Due to Severe Weather, Niagara Crowd Prepares

A music festival in Texas that was entirely dedicated to the solar eclipse is now getting scrapped entirely -- and the reason is a little freaky ... an omen, even, perhaps.

The event is called Texas Eclipse 2024 ... a 5-day get-together in Burnet, TX -- which seems to be very much in the vein of Burning Man ... which you can sense from all their marketing and promotional material, not to mention all the pics and vids they have up on socials.

All was well for these past few days ... however, on Monday, the festival organizers broke some startling news -- namely, their whole event was just canceled over crappy weather.

They write, "We regret to inform you of the severe weather forecast, including risks of high winds, tornadic activity, large hail, and thunderstorms for later today, including during the eclipse, Tuesday, and Wednesday."

TE honchos go on to say that the safety of their guests is their top priority ... and after touching base with a lot of experts, including the National Weather Service, they've agreed to end things early out of an abundance of caution.

Now, if there are some folks who wanna stick around and watch the solar eclipse anyway -- Texas Eclipse has this message for them ... "Guests may stay for the eclipse provided they pack and are prepared to depart after totality. This guidance may change based on weather."

In other words, stay at your own risk, it seems ... but don't expect any more tunes or good times as far as the fest goes -- 'cause the whole thing is shuttering -- and considering the timing, as well as what this event is centered around, it's a little eerie.

If you buy into what Marjorie Taylor Greene's pedaling ... it could be God's wrath speaking.

Elsewhere in the country, people are gathering and getting ready to look at the sun -- hopefully not directly, and not without protection -- as the moon covers it up and creates a ring of fire for a few minutes later today. Take Niagara Falls, for example.

There are viewing parties happening all over the U.S. ... and yes, telescopes and special eyewear are all over the place, 'cause this celestial phenomenon happens very rarely.