Marjorie Taylor Greene Blames Earthquake, Eclipse on God's Wrath

Marjorie Taylor Greene's looking to the heavens for an omen ... and, it seems she's finding them in every natural phenomenon.

The Georgia congresswomen tweeted out a warning to her fellow Americans Friday after an earthquake rocked the Northeast -- specifically New Jersey and New York.

In her tweet, MTG says God's sending signals to the United States demanding repentance ... and claiming both the earthquake and this weekend's solar eclipse are signs from above.

She finishes by saying she hopes Americans will take these signs seriously instead of brushing them aside as normal occurrences.

But, it seems it's a little late for that ... 'cause her tweet's already got community notes on it pointing out statistics on earthquakes and showing eclipses occur at pretty regular intervals -- basically, social media's not buying Greene's claims.

This isn't the first time Greene's claims have drawn some ire from the public ... remember, she said Democrats are pedophiles during a "60 Minutes" interview last year -- and she likened criminal charges against former President Trump to Jesus' crucifixion.

BTW ... a huge swath of people don't seem like they're listening to Greene's warning -- 'cause there are a ton of individuals heading to locations like Waco, Texas, to get the best view of Monday's eclipse.