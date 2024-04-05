Video Shows New Yorkers in Times Square Unfazed by 4.8 Earthquake

Play video content

It takes quite a bit to rattle residents of New York City -- so much so, in fact, that not even a 4.8-magnitude earthquake can make them break their stride.

Check out this wild footage that shows people in Times Square Friday not being fazed at all by the massive quake that hit the area. As you can see, barely anybody reacts as the tremor hits the Big Apple Friday morning.

It's totally business as usual, despite the noticeable rattling ... with sightseers snapping selfies, etc. Traffic is barely even impacted ... as cars are seen whizzing by Times Square with no issue. The shaking reportedly only lasted about 20 to 30 seconds.

Of course, people indoors took notice -- including the crew at "MLB Central" -- who reacted to the earthquake live on the air.

A little closer to the quake's epicenter in New Jersey, the situation was a bit more unnerving. Ring camera footage from residents of northern NJ shows the exact moment the earthquake struck ... causing a family dog to pop up in panic as several personal items fall.