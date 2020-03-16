Demi Lovato Shopping With Mask to Prevent Coronavirus

3/16/2020 6:30 AM PT
Demi Lovato is covering her bases during the coronavirus outbreak ... by covering up.

The singer was out grocery shopping Sunday at the ritzy Erewhon Market in L.A. She sorta went incognito thanks to a fancy air mask. She's taking no chances with her hands ... as you can see, she's also wearing blue rubber gloves.

Demi's shopping spree came on the same day President Trump told Americans to STOP panic buying and stockpiling supplies ... because grocery stores around the country continue to get emptied out.

Most of the country's also been nearly shut down ... so ya can't blame Demi for stocking up.

