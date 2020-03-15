Los Angelenos Flock to Gun Stores During Coronavirus Scare

Mega

People are clearing out grocery aisle shelves amid the coronavirus pandemic -- but the microscopic enemy's also got folks ready to shoot their way out this problem.

At least two gun stores in the San Fernando Valley -- just outside of L.A. -- had lines coming out the door this weekend, as people flocked to apparently stock up on firearms. The two locations pictured here are Gun World and Guns Direct -- both in Burbank, CA.

Mega

It looks like people were actually standing in lines that went down the block and reached surrounding store fronts -- which, of course, begs the obvious question. WHY?!?!?

www.gunsdirect.org

It could just be the fact they got some pretty good sales going on right now -- a 9 MM SD9VE Smith & Wesson for just $380 ain't half bad -- but the more realistic reason lies in the panic caused by COVID-19. Funny enough, Pete Wentz just talked to us about this on Saturday, and sorta poo-pooed those whose first instincts are to run to their local gun shops.

Play video content TMZ.com

He said it didn't really make sense for Americans to snap up guns at such a frantic pace, because coronavirus ain't something you can take out with a bullet. That said, Pete also acknowledged that whenever there's public fear of any kind ... 'Murica likes to grip their pistols for some reason.