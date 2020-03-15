Los Angelenos Flock to Gun Stores During Coronavirus Scare

Panic Buying 2020 'Muricans Need Their Guns, It Seems Lines Out the Door in L.A.
3/15/2020 3:23 PM PT
People are clearing out grocery aisle shelves amid the coronavirus pandemic -- but the microscopic enemy's also got folks ready to shoot their way out this problem.
At least two gun stores in the San Fernando Valley -- just outside of L.A. -- had lines coming out the door this weekend, as people flocked to apparently stock up on firearms. The two locations pictured here are Gun World and Guns Direct -- both in Burbank, CA.
It looks like people were actually standing in lines that went down the block and reached surrounding store fronts -- which, of course, begs the obvious question. WHY?!?!?
It could just be the fact they got some pretty good sales going on right now -- a 9 MM SD9VE Smith & Wesson for just $380 ain't half bad -- but the more realistic reason lies in the panic caused by COVID-19. Funny enough, Pete Wentz just talked to us about this on Saturday, and sorta poo-pooed those whose first instincts are to run to their local gun shops.
He said it didn't really make sense for Americans to snap up guns at such a frantic pace, because coronavirus ain't something you can take out with a bullet. That said, Pete also acknowledged that whenever there's public fear of any kind ... 'Murica likes to grip their pistols for some reason.
If hunkering down and barricading oneself with a 12-gauge keeps people indoors and out of the way while coronavirus runs rampant -- have at it, we say. No one's comin' anyway 🤷🏽♂️
