Nevada Brothel Demands Masked Sex During Coronavirus Scare

The coronavirus has changed the way most of us live in fundamental ways, which made us wonder what was happening with some of the most intimate contacts -- sex in brothels.

We contacted a half dozen of the biggest brothels in the Las Vegas area, and they're all open for business ... with an asterisk. One brothel manager said all customers must wear masks when they walk in and even during sex. It appears the women do not wear masks

Another brothel manager said an enormous bottle of hand sanitizer sits on the bar, and Clorox wipes are used frequently to wipe down doorknobs, bathroom counters and other surfaces. Every brothel we called said they sanitized their joints on a regular basis.

And, one of the places told us they will send any women home even if she has a slight cold.