Coronavirus Poses Problems for Thousands at U.S. Airports

There is a mad dash to get back into the U.S. from various parts of the world, and it's causing pandemonium at the nation's big airports and potentially exposing thousands of people to the coronavirus.

This photo is from O'Hare International Airport in Chicago, where a huge crowd is lined up for a passport check. Everyone also had to wait in a separate line to have their temperature checked. The woman who took this photo says she waited 4 1/2 hours before clearing the line.

Trump has restricted entry from 26 European countries, but Americans are allowed to return home. Nevertheless, there has been a mad scramble to come back and it's caused a logjam.

