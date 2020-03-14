Pete Wentz Suggests What NOT to Stock Up on Amid Coronavirus

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Pete Wentz says people running to their local grocery stores for toilet paper and water are not just screwing themselves (and others) ... they're also not thinking ahead.

The Fall Out Boy bassist gave us his take on the chaos surrounding coronavirus lately -- including folks stockpiling crucial supplies and clearing shelves in utter panic -- and he breaks it down like this ... TP and agua ain't the end all be all, long-lasting grub is.

Check out his explanation here, 'cause it's pretty interesting. He tells us folks should be stocking up on canned goods and food that they can munch on in, say, a month from now ... because that's what'll keep people going in the long run. Not, a 6-pack of Charmin Ultra.

He also says the frenzied public are doing nobody any favors by buying up a massive supply of stuff he says people need right now. In short, take what you need and that's it.

One last thing ... we ask Pete about people snapping up guns amid the pandemonium too, and he says it makes sense. Scared people do scary things, apparently.