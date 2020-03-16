Bumble and Tinder's Dating Advice for Singles During Coronavirus Pandemic

Exclusive

Bumble and Tinder are helping lonely folks swipe left on the coronavirus by urging users who want to keep hooking up during the outbreak to take a few extra precautions.

Tinder's warning users about the dangers of meeting up during a pandemic, and they're blasting out an in-app notice to make sure people take heed.

The notice reminds folks still jonesin' for up close and personal meetings to use protection -- which, in this case, means washing hands, carrying sanitizer, maintaining "social distance" in public gatherings and not touching faces!!! No matter how hot the date.

As for Bumble, company honchos tell TMZ ... global customer service teams are standing by to handle questions or concerns from users, but they're also directing customers to CDC and WHO sites for up-to-date info.

Bumble also wants to remind you ... it's possible to get to know someone without meeting offline -- actual phone calls (gasp!!!) and video chats can work, too, if you're on lockdown.