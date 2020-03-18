Coronavirus Wedding Couple Kisses Through Masks in New Orleans

Mega

This happy couple is never gonna forget their first kiss as husband and wife -- that'll happen when ya get married in the middle of a pandemic, while wearing surgical masks!!!

Yes, it's a legit pic ... the bride and groom, Christopher and Tessa, just tied the knot down in New Orleans ... and they took every possible precaution, which meant a masked smooch after their "I dos."

Mega

Even Rev. Tony, the pastor at the French Quarter Wedding Chapel, wore full protection from the outbreak.

Bacolod City PIO

The masked kiss is pretty similar to what we've seen over in the Philippines, where hundreds of brides and grooms kissed through masks last month as coronavirus spread through that country.

It's gotta be true love for Christopher and Tessa ... the couple braved today's scary world of air travel, flying into New Orleans from their home in Colorado.

New Orleans and masks kinda go hand-in-hand ... it's woven into the city's history, from Mardi Gras masks to masquerade balls, but this image takes the wedding cake.

There's not gonna be much of a reception either ... New Orleans already shut down all the bars and casinos, and public gatherings of more than 50 people are banned, with police patrolling the streets.