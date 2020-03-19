State of California On 24-Hour Coronavirus Lockdown, 'Safer At Home'

Breaking News

Los Angeles is implementing what seems to be inevitably coming for the rest of the U.S. sooner than later -- a 24-hour mandated quarantine for all residents to help "flatten the curve" of the coronavirus pandemic.

L.A. residents will no longer be able to leave their homes around-the-clock for the next month -- as ordered by Mayor Eric Garcetti -- except for medical reasons and grocery store runs. It's called the "Safer at Home" order.

The new countywide policy comes on the heels of the city of San Francisco enacting the same rules, which match what Italy began doing last week after it was hit hard by COVID-19 cases.

I’m issuing a Safer at Home emergency order — ordering all residents of @LACity to stay inside their homes and immediately limit all nonessential movement. We’re taking this urgent action to limit the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. https://t.co/4yVdjXMEJ0 pic.twitter.com/QscQUbqkaC — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) March 20, 2020 @MayorOfLA

Garcetti says the lockdown will be in effect starting Friday and ending on April 19 ... at least that's the plan for now.

The "Safer at Home" order mandates the closure of all shopping centers, indoor malls, playgrounds and non-essential business, while also prohibiting gatherings of more than 10 people in enclosed spaces.

Residents can still leave their homes to go on walks to get exercise, and to get food and gas. People can also leave their homes to go care for loved ones.

As we reported ... along with the San Fran shutdown, 6 additional Bay Area counties told residents to "shelter in place," which means unless your work falls under the list of "essential businesses," you're ordered to stay home.