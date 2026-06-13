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Courtney Stodden Says She's Surprised Some Men Are Upset Over Her Boob Reduction

Courtney Stodden My Smaller Boobs Have Men Spiraling

By TMZ Staff
Published
courtney-stodden-kal-06-12-2026
BOOB VOYAGE!!!
Video: Courtney Stodden Says She’s Surprised Some Men Are Upset About Her Breast Reduction
TMZ.com

Courtney Stodden is happy with her breast reduction ... but she's shocked how many men are upset with her new look.

We got Courtney out in Hollywood and she told our photog why it was the right call to downsize ... and why anyone having a breakdown over her new body needs to chill.

Courtney was joined by her Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Stuart Linder ... who she said did a wonderful job making her more proportional ... and yes, they're still spectacular.

Courtney Stodden's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Courtney Stodden's Hot Shots Launch Gallery
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The model also tells TMZ ... she's toying with the idea of auctioning off her prior implants and donating the funds to charity. She first got them when she turned 18, and there's some celebrity history behind them.

Bottom line ... Court is at peace with getting all that off her chest!

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