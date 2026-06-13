Courtney Stodden Says She's Surprised Some Men Are Upset Over Her Boob Reduction

Play video content Video: Courtney Stodden Says She’s Surprised Some Men Are Upset About Her Breast Reduction TMZ.com

Courtney Stodden is happy with her breast reduction ... but she's shocked how many men are upset with her new look.

We got Courtney out in Hollywood and she told our photog why it was the right call to downsize ... and why anyone having a breakdown over her new body needs to chill.

Courtney was joined by her Beverly Hills plastic surgeon, Dr. Stuart Linder ... who she said did a wonderful job making her more proportional ... and yes, they're still spectacular.

The model also tells TMZ ... she's toying with the idea of auctioning off her prior implants and donating the funds to charity. She first got them when she turned 18, and there's some celebrity history behind them.