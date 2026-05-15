Courtney Stodden Is Getting a Breast Reduction
Courtney Stodden These Bazongas Are Getting Retired!!!
Courtney Stodden has an update about her body ... and it might not go over well with some men.
The model announced on Friday that she plans on getting a breast reduction ... but what that means is not altogether clear. Courtney has large implants ... and she didn't specify if she's getting them removed entirely -- or if she is simply going a cup size down.
As you can see in her announcement ... CS says "the girls" had a great run -- we'll say! -- but she is "excited" to "downsize" the melons for the next chapter of her life.
Sounds like it's all going down next week ... and Court even gave her doctor a shoutout, and it seems he was the one to give her the current bazongas.
It might not make all of her fans happy ... but what's important is she's happy. Do you, Court!