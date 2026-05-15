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Courtney Stodden Is Getting a Breast Reduction

Courtney Stodden These Bazongas Are Getting Retired!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
courtney-stodden-kal-05-15-2026
CUTTIN' EM DOWN A SIZE
Video: Courtney Stodden Says She’s Getting a Breast Reduction
Instagram / @courtneyastodden

Courtney Stodden has an update about her body ... and it might not go over well with some men.

The model announced on Friday that she plans on getting a breast reduction ... but what that means is not altogether clear. Courtney has large implants ... and she didn't specify if she's getting them removed entirely -- or if she is simply going a cup size down.

Courtney Stodden's Hot Shots
Launch Gallery
Remembering Courtney Stodden's Rack Launch Gallery
Twitter/Instagram

As you can see in her announcement ... CS says "the girls" had a great run -- we'll say! -- but she is "excited" to "downsize" the melons for the next chapter of her life.

courtney stodden instagram 3
Instagram / @courtneyastodden

Sounds like it's all going down next week ... and Court even gave her doctor a shoutout, and it seems he was the one to give her the current bazongas.

It might not make all of her fans happy ... but what's important is she's happy. Do you, Court!

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