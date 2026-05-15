Courtney Stodden Is Getting a Breast Reduction

Play video content Video: Courtney Stodden Says She’s Getting a Breast Reduction Instagram / @courtneyastodden

Courtney Stodden has an update about her body ... and it might not go over well with some men.

The model announced on Friday that she plans on getting a breast reduction ... but what that means is not altogether clear. Courtney has large implants ... and she didn't specify if she's getting them removed entirely -- or if she is simply going a cup size down.

As you can see in her announcement ... CS says "the girls" had a great run -- we'll say! -- but she is "excited" to "downsize" the melons for the next chapter of her life.

Sounds like it's all going down next week ... and Court even gave her doctor a shoutout, and it seems he was the one to give her the current bazongas.