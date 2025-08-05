Cavinder Twins Show Off New Boobs in Tiny Workout Tops in New Video

Haley and Hannah Cavinder have new sets of boobs, but they've clearly got the same attitudes ... as they showed off their new assets on Tuesday with a side of their signature sass.

The famous basketball-playing twins posted two videos to their social media pages ... flaunting their surgically enhanced breasts while going after haters who've been critical of their size decisions.

In nothing but tiny workout tops, skin-tight spandex shorts and little jackets ... the 24-year-olds danced in front of a camera and made it clear they're not listening to the trolls in their comment sections.

"'You guys went too small,'" they wrote in one of their captions. "Double trouble not double D's."

In the other vid, the two wrote, "Indeed you're seeing double."

The sisters went under the knife back in mid-July -- and it seems they're slowly returning to their old lifestyles ... as one of them posted in an Instagram mirror selfie that Tuesday was their "first Pilates class back."