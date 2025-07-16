Cavinder Twins Getting Boob Jobs

The Cavinder Twins are getting new twins -- Hanna and Haley just revealed they're undergoing boob jobs this week ... sharing a last-minute TikTok right before going under the knife!!

The college basketball players and internet sensations posted a vid from a medical facility to their joint account on Wednesday ... showing them both decked out in robes ahead of the procedure.

Hanna joked about Haley getting to go first due to being three minutes older ... but we take it the wait will be well worth it.

The two teased the decision earlier this week ... with a vid of them in the gym and mouthing along to a voiceover that stated, "Say goodbye to these little, itty, bitty t***ies, b*tches ... because 24 hours from now, I'm gonna have a rack."

If that wasn't enough, they also captioned the post, "🍒 big day tmwwwww."

No word on how big they're going ... but it's clear they're excited as can be.