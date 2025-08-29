Who Is Carson Beck's Ex-Girlfriend Hanna Cavinder?

Carson Beck's earned lots of fans throughout his college football career ... although we don't think his ex-girlfriend Hanna Cavinder is on that list anymore.

The University of Miami quarterback and the social media star were linked throughout much of 2024 and the early part of 2025, but they ultimately went their separate ways ... and she had some choice words about him in an interview conducted after their split.

We're going to see how the TikTok personality rose to fame ... and why she decided to end things with the athlete.

Hanna Played College Basketball for Several Years

Hanna's been playing basketball since her high school days, and she continued with the sport when she began attending California State University, Fresno in 2019.

And she wasn't alone when she started playing for the Bulldogs ... her twin sister Haley signed up to play alongside her the same year!

The twins remained with Fresno State until 2022, when they announced their intention to transfer schools, and they ended up at the University of Miami in Florida.

Hanna and her sister stayed with the Hurricanes all the way up to the end of the 2024-2025 season ... Hanna started in all of the team's 29 games.

She's Built Up a Substantial Following on Social Media

Hanna's public profile began to rise after she started creating content for TikTok with Haley during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pair's fame only grew after the NCAA started allowing student athletes to monetize their names, images, and likenesses in 2021, and they signed endorsement deals with companies like Boost Mobile and Under Armour, according to ESPN.

The sisters' popularity continued at Miami, and they ended up on the 2025 Forbes 30 Under 30 Sports list.

Speaking with ESPN, Hanna claimed her her sister's lives had "changed tremendously," and she described their newfound roles as influencers as "the most surreal job."

Hanna Started Dating Carson in 2024

Hanna and Carson were first linked in July 2024, when she shared a now-deleted photo of him wearing his Georgia Bulldogs uniform on her Instagram account.

The quarterback confirmed he was dating the social media personality in an interview with ESPN the following month.

Carson wasn't camera-shy when he was dating Hanna, showing up in several of her social media posts over the length of their relationship.

The two had their cars stolen in February 2025 -- Beck's Mercedes and Lamborghini and Cavinder's Range Rover were taken as they slept ... two of the vehicles were eventually found, according to ESPN.

She Broke Up With Carson 'Because of Who He Was'

The thing is, Hanna and Carson's love story eventually came to an end -- and it wasn't a pretty breakup.

The influencer talked with Kai Trump -- Donald's granddaughter -- in April 2025, and when she was asked about the quarterback's personality, Hanna claimed her ex had "an ego" and said she was often "embarrassed" by his conduct, according to Fox Sports.

Hanna said she was aware of rumors of "cheating" on her ex's part, she didn't know about any infidelity.