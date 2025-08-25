Who Is Marlen Davis? What To Know About Anthony Davis' Wife

How NBA Super Couple Got Their Starting (Family of) Five

Anthony Davis' wife Marlen Davis might spend most of her time behind the scenes ... but she's still a major part of the Dallas Mavericks star's life.

The athlete's spouse has been there for several of his biggest moments ... including the night when they made their union official.

Here's a look at how the professional basketball player and his partner started a family together ... and tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony.

She Made Her Red Carpet Debut With Davis In 2020 ... Three Years After They Started A Family

Anthony made his relationship known to his fans in February 2020, when he brought Marlen to the Vanity Fair Oscars Afterparty.

The thing is, his romance with Marlen actually started a few years prior to then -- because they started a family with the birth of their daughter Nala in 2017.

The pair's eldest child has accompanied her father during various interviews ever since her birth, and he brought her to the 2021 premiere of "Space Jam: A New Legacy," in which he voiced a character. Talk about a baller daddy-daughter date!

Oh, and both Marlen and Nala were featured in a video shared after the Los Angeles Lakers won the 2020 NBA Championship, and the athlete's wife shared she was "extremely happy" about the win.

AD's family congratulates him on his first championship ring 💍🏆 pic.twitter.com/pMMDY8YLur — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 23, 2020 @NBAonTNT

Marlen And Anthony Share A Pair Of Sons

Marlen and Anthony expanded their family further following Nala's birth, and the athlete confirmed he was looking to welcome another child in 2021.

Marlen subsequently gave birth to a son, whose name hasn't been publicly revealed, and he apparently arrived between the pair's September 2021 wedding -- we'll get to that in just a minute.

The professional athlete confirmed his wife had given birth to a third child -- a baby boy -- in a September 2022 interview with Spectrum News.

By the way, Marlen's got the initials NAD -- likely for Nala -- JAD, and KAD in her Instagram bio ... hey, any hint's better than no hint at all!

Marlen And Anthony Tied The Knot In A Star-Studded Ceremony

Anthony and Marlen decided to make things official when they held a wedding ceremony at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California in September 2021.

The affair ended up being pretty star-studded, as celebs like Adele, Rich Paul and Anthony's then-teammate LeBron James were in attendance for the ceremony.

Anthony also showed off a bit of showmanship at the event, as he serenaded his wife with a cover of Dru Hill's "Never Make a Promise" during one of their dances.