Who Is Olivia Ponton? What To Know About The Influencer

Olivia Ponton's received plenty of attention over the past few years ... and not all of it's been for her work in the fashion world!

The model's public profile really took off after she started a career as an influencer, and her work's taken her to some interesting places -- like the residence of an NFL player, which we'll get to in a little while.

We're going to take a look at how the social media personality shot to internet stardom right out of high school ... and ended up being linked to a star quarterback.

Olivia Started Working as a Model When She Was a Teenager

Ponton was raised down south in Naples, Florida, and spent much of her early life in the Sunshine State.

The influencer's life changed when she was just 17, after she took a trip to New York City and signed with Wilhelmina Models.

She's since appeared in campaigns for several high-profile brands, including SKIMS and Victoria's Secret PINK, among others.

Ponton was also featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and she told Grazia she "didn’t believe" her invitation to appear in the publication was real at first.

She Became an Influencer During the Pandemic

Ponton's career as an influencer kicked off after the start of COVID-19, when she started sharing videos on her TikTok account, mainly to deal with a slowed-down modeling schedule.

She described her sudden rise to fame as "a little hard to process" in her conversation with Grazia, and hey, anyone who racked up millions of followers in just a few years would probably say the same thing!

The social media personality's content ranges from videos about shopping and fitness to updates about her personal life, which has become the subject of intense speculation from sports fans ... which we'll talk about in just a minute.

Ponton's also done a bit of work for the big screen, as she made a cameo in the 2024 romantic drama film "It Ends With Us."

Rumors Have Swirled About Her Connection to an NFL Star

Ponton's connection to NFL star Joe Burrow was revealed in a seriously unexpected way back in December 2024 -- because she called the cops after his house was burglarized!

And if you weren't scratching your head about the situation already, the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office stated the model was actually an employee of the quarterback ... it's a little confusing, we know.

The rumors about their connection naturally began to swirl after that, and she refused to answer any questions regarding the athlete after being caught by the paparazzi in May 2025.