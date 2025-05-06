Olivia Ponton Mum On Joe Burrow Dating Rumors

Play video content BACKGRID

If Olivia Ponton and Joe Burrow are, in fact, dating, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model isn't kissing and telling ... emphatically shutting down questions about her love life on Monday.

The 22-year-old -- who's been rumored to be hooking up with Burrow ever since she reported a burglary at his Ohio home back in December -- was peppered with questions about the NFL superstar outside a Met Gala after party ... but she remained mum.

She was initially jovial and warm with the pap in the New York City street -- but as soon as the Burrow topic was broached, she shut down.

She put her hand over her face and sheepishly walked to her waiting car -- declining to answer any further inquiries.

Of course, we all should have seen this coming ... as Burrow and Ponton have done their best to avoid being seen out in public since the infamous break-in. In fact, they've only been photographed together once in the last half year ... this past weekend in Miami.

The two were in South Florida for Formula One festivities ... yet even when the cameras captured them in the same vicinity -- they sure tried like hell to avoid being seen too close to one another.

Joey B rolling deep in Miami.



Olivia Ponton last off the bus. pic.twitter.com/M2unwh2Kzl — Mr. RedDey (@UDCincyFan) May 5, 2025 @UDCincyFan

So far, the only on-the-record statement anyone close to the two has made about their relationship is Olivia ... when she told cops she was "employed" by the 28-year-old quarterback.

For Burrow's part -- he, too, has been tight-lipped about Ponton ... even though he was also at the Met Gala on Monday.